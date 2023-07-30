Kim Min-jae rates his Bayern Munich debut

Bayern Munich’s first big signing of the summer transfer window, former Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae, finally made his club debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Kawasaki Frontale. Wearing the #3, Kim was thrown right into the mix in Thomas Tuchel’s XI as the Bavarians continue their Audi preseason tour.

“I always tried to play simple, but I also made a few mistakes,” said Kim in review of his own performance for the club’s website, captured via @iMiaSanMia. “The team is new to me, the tactics are different. Now I have to quickly find my feet.

“I’ve only been with the team for a short time and I’m trying to adapt as quickly as possible and get to know my teammates. Matthijs de Ligt, for example, is helping me a lot. We talk to each other a lot and get along well.”

De Ligt, last summer’s marquee signing from Juventus, may end up being Kim’s primary partner in central defense this season. Their budding partnership has another parallel: both players arrived from Serie A and are finding life at Bayern to be an adjustment in training intensity.

“I felt at the beginning that it wasn’t easy because it’s a new environment and I’m not in top form yet. I want to keep working hard to get in my best shape,” Kim concluded.