Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić soaking it all in during club’s tour in Asia

Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanišić had never been to Asia prior to this tour — and the 23-year-old is thoroughly enjoying it.

“It’s the first time I’ve been to Asia, so it’s very special. Tokyo is incredibly impressive. You immediately notice how clean the city is - and the people here are very polite. I was walking around the city with Leroy [Sané] and Jamal [Musiala] on Thursday afternoon. People kept recognising us, greeting us and wanting to take selfies. Everyone was super friendly. To be able to experience the culture here like this is very nice,” said Stanišić in a recent interview with FCBayern.com.

While he is enjoying the scenery and different culture, Stanišić is also excited to play teams like Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

“After the game against Manchester City, I’m also very excited about the upcoming games. The Liverpool match will be a very good comparison for us. In general, we want to take the next steps here in preparation for the new season. I’m also really looking forward to Singapore. That will certainly be another new experience,” said Stanišić.

In the end, the Croatia international wants things to get better, but is grateful for the experience.

“It was the tough game we expected. We knew they were aggressive but also played good football. We tried to play out from behind. We won, kept a clean sheet, even though there was a bit of luck involved. For me, every goal is amazing because I don’t score so many,” said Stanišić. “It’s my first time in Japan and I’m amazed by the fans. They were always there, they are crazy about football. It’s fun to play here. A huge thank you to all the fans who were here.”