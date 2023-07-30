Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Manchester City still not settled on Kyle Walker deal; Real Madrid sets price on Aurelien Tchouameni; City given deadline on Josko Gvardiol pursuit; FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé to PSG?; and MORE!

Every few days, we get word that a deal between Bayern Munich and Kyle Walker is imminent. However, nothing has been formally worked out between Bayern Munich, Walker, and Manchester City to get a transfer done.

Let’s take a look at the latest news from Sport1’s Kerry Hau via @iMiaSanMia:

No breakthrough yet between Bayern and City in talks for Kyle Walker. City are still hoping the player would rethink his decision. Pep Guardiola considers Walker’s qualities to be irreplaceable, and is fighting to keep him, though the player wants to join Bayern. Bayern remain patient. Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe, who did not travel to Japan, want to and will intensify their efforts to sign both Kane and Walker in the near future. Kane has the priority for now, with a meeting with Daniel Levy scheduled for this week.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg offered up his own news as well:

Benjamin #Pavard, he still wants to leave FC Bayern this summer as he has no intention to extend his contract beyond 2024. ➡️ It’s still a race between ManCity, ManUtd and Juventus at this stage ➡️ Swap deal with Kyle Walker has been no hot topic in the last days. #MCFC Bayern bosses are waiting for a concrete offer. @SkySportDE

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia also captured more from Plettenberg:

Talks between Bayern and City for Kyle Walker are ongoing, but are not in the final stages yet. There’s no concrete offer on the table as of now. However, Pep Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Begiristain are informed of Walker’s plans. The main reason talks are not advancing is that Dreesen and Neppe didn’t travel to Japan and stayed in Munich to meet Levy in London this week. Herbert Hainer is in Tokyo, but is not responsible for negotiations with City.

While there is an agreement in place between Bayern Munich and Walker, it remains to be seen if the Englishman will actually pull the trigger on leaving Guardiola, who has shown no willingness to see Walker skip town.

Just a few weeks ago, Bayern Munich was linked to Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The problem? Real Madrid was expected to demand a lot of money...and those expectations were correct. As Liverpool FC has reportedly prepped a €60 million proposal, word has leaked that Los Blancos really want €80 million:

Real Madrid are prepared to negotiate the sale of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for a price of €80m. Liverpool have come closest to meeting that asking price with an offer of €60m.

It is doubtful that Bayern Munich wants to spend that much on a No. 6 in this transfer window, but if things look desperate in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if the Bavarians try to rationalize an investment like that.

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel still does not sound like he is planning a future with the club, even if Manuel Neuer retires.

“As of now, I’ll be returning to FC Bayern next year and then have another year of contract there. Until then, I wish Manu all the best and hope that he will be back to the pitch at the start of the season,” Nübel said, who is now at VfB Stuttgart on a loan assignment. “I’ve always been open about my desire to leave. The fact I ended up leaving on loan is not a problem for me.”

It really does seem like Nübel regrets taking that initial deal with Bayern Munich. What a mess the move has been from beginning to end.

After Marco Reus stepped down as Borussia Dortmund captain, many assumed Mats Hummels would get the nod.

Ultimately, Emre Can was given the armband and in an odd turn of events, Hummels stepped down from the squad’s leadership council:

Emre Can and not Mats Hummels is the new captain of Borussia Dortmund. That in itself is not a huge surprise. The fact that veteran Hummels is not even part of the team council is a little surprising. Hummels is no longer part of the team council, which was even expanded from five to six players this year. Reus, on the other hand, stays in. In addition to the three captains Can, Gregor Kobel and Niklas Süle, the committee also includes Sébastien Haller and Julian Brandt. According to SPORT1 information, most of the players were surprised by the decision of the BVB bosses around coach Edin Terzic, sporting director Sebastian Kehl and managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke. For Hummels himself, however, this was not a problem. The 34-year-old defense star, who just extended his contract for another year a few weeks ago, is probably entering his last year as a BVB professional. He deliberately wanted to make room for younger colleagues and thus help set the course for the future.

Kehl offered up an explanation of what is going on:

“We have great confidence in the new council,” said Kehl during the USA training camp in San Diego on SPORT1 demand. “Of course, this also includes Mats Hummels, even if he is not present on the council. I spoke to him extensively before making this decision.” The sports director continues: “Mats has already taken on responsibility in very different roles at Borussia Dortmund. He informed me that he would like to free up the space, that we should present a replacement and bring in the new generation. Still, I know how Mats is: he always wants to win, open his mouth and put his finger on a wound. He doesn’t need the bandage or the appointment to the team council to give everything for Borussia.”

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Is Bayern Munich offering Harry Kane too much for his services?

What is going on between Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Muller?

What can the starting XI versus Rottach-Egern tell us about Tuchel’s plans for the lineup moving forward?

How is Thomas Tuchel going to use the midfield next season? What happens to Leon Goretzka?

Is Marcel Sabitzer headed to Borussia Dortmund?

What kind of lineup should we expect against Manchester City this week?

FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé is drawing significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain:

Paris Saint-Germain started contacts to potentially activate Ousmane Dembélé release clause, €50m until July 31



The possibility is being discussed.



Nothing done as of now.



Dembélé position will be crucial. Barça, offering new deal.

RB Leipzig gave Manchester City a deadline of August 12th to get a deal done with Josko Gvardiol:

RB Leipzig have warned Manchester City that they have until August 12, the date of their German Super Cup clash, to strike a deal for centre-back Josko Gvardiol before the Croatian will no longer be available.

Rasmus Højlund’s potential move from Atalanta to Manchester United looks like it is getting closer to reality:

Rasmus Højlund's contract, agreed last week with Manchester United and no changes. Deal until June 2028, option until June 2029.



Højlund, only waiting for deal to happen as soon as possible.



…Man United and Atalanta are getting closer to the agreement.