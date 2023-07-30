Will Harry Kane’s legacy be destroyed with Bayern Munich transfer?

From a Bayern Munich perspective, most fans are ecstatic about the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane potentially making the jump from England to Germany.

On the flip side of this equation, it seems like there is a feeling that Kane is making a mistake that will tarnish his legacy (which is already a bit in doubt considering his lack of trophies).

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke thinks Kane is setting himself up for a big fall.

“I’m not sure the thinking behind Harry Kane going to Bayern Munich. Obviously, it’s one of the biggest football clubs in Europe, without a doubt, but for someone who has scored that many goals in the Premier League and still does not have an English trophy to his name is a bit of a travesty,” Yorke told OLBG (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “I’d be very surprised if Kane goes to Bayern, especially when clubs like Man United and maybe even Chelsea or Newcastle would be interested in him.”

Yorke, however, was not done there. The 51-year-old went deeper into why he thinks Kane is going to harm his reputation.

“It’s a surprising one. We talk about Kane’s legacy, if he leaves for Bayern, what is it? The second-top goalscorer in Premier League history behind Alan Shearer? That’s all that he’d be known for and his name would get lost in a conversation if we’re talking about the greats of the Premier League,” said Yorke. “When his career ends, he’ll continue to be a legend at Tottenham, but being the second-highest goalscorer won’t get him anywhere. If he goes to Bayern, people will forget about him. Yes, his name will pop up from time to time, but that’s because he’s English. We all know that the Bundesliga is more of a one-team league where there is a heavy favourite to win the league title every year, so I don’t think that decision will resonate well with fans.”

Yorke could very well be correct, but it looks like Kane is willing to risk his reputation — and a chance at the Premier League goal scoring record — for an opportunity to bring home a trophy or three.

Can Kane help Bayern Munich get the job done and also bolster his reputation — or will he move to Germany, fail at winning any major trophy, lose his chance to break Alan Shearer’s record, and become persona non grata in his homeland?

Certainly, there are no guarantees, but it does look like Kane is betting on himself at a time where many others would not be so brave.

