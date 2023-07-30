Serge Gnabry says he’s relaxed at Bayern Munich, no other clubs have approached him

The case of Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich is always a curious one. For all of the criticism for a lack of finishing or attacking production that he gets, his numbers in the attacking third consistently tell a different tale. While he might fluff his lines from time to time in front of goal, he’s consistently producing goals and assists season after season, so much to the point that he’s produced at least 15 goals and assists (cumulative combination) in each of his past three seasons at the club in the Bundesliga (23, 23, 16, in descending order).

This past season, Gnabry contributed a total of 17 goals and 12 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for Bayern. More importantly, five goals and one assist came from the last five matches in the Bundesliga in Bayern’s late charge to lifting the Meisterschale; his assist was to Jamal Musiala for the game and title-winning goal in Cologne on the final match day of the season.

As much as there had been sections of Bayern fans clamoring for the front office to make the decision to sell Gnabry this summer, the club’s bosses were convinced by his decisive goals in the final stages of the season. This helped his case in addition to the consistency season after season of his attacking numbers.

When he was asked about his future while in Japan as a part of Bayern’s preseason tour, Gnabry said that he’s remaining increasingly relaxed at Bayern, and also confirmed that no clubs have come in for him this summer. “There have been too many rumours this year and last year. For me personally, nobody approached me. I’m absolutely relaxed. I feel well at Bayern - I just signed a new contract last year, so there’s no discussion,” he explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

His current contract at Bayern runs through June 2026, having just signed an extension in July of last year and he’s currently valuated at €55 million per Transfermarkt. In theory, Bayern could likely collect a decent transfer fee for him if they were to consider selling him, but they’re more convinced of his production in the attacking third — they consider that more valuable. His value has consistently dipped since the fall of 2020, which is rather inconsistent with his Bundesliga goals and assists rates from the past three seasons.

Nonetheless, for a player they bought from Werder Bremen for under €10 million, he’s accrued a substantial amount of value, both in financial terms, and in production for Bayern.

