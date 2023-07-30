Bayern Munich’s Top 10 most expensive player sales

Bayern Munich is heavily shaking up things in its current roster. Marcel Sabitzer deleted all of his Bayern references on Instagram ahead of his move to Borussia Dortmund, Sadio Mané could actually bring in some much-needed money if he were to move to Saudi Arabia, and Malik Tillman might be on his way out as well.

As we look at our club history, these are the Top 10 most expensive player sales as captured by @iMiaSanMia (a finalized deal between Bayern Munich and Al Nassr for Sadio Mané will certainly bump itself into the mix as there is expected to be a €40 million agreement in place):

Lucas Hernández becomes Bayern's most expensive sale, alongside Robert Lewandowski [@Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/J24rnGbNV9 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 9, 2023

Lucas Hernandez and Robert Lewandowski share the top spot with a transfer fee of €45m when they moved to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and FC Barcelona, respectively. The Top 3 most expensive sales is completed by Douglas Costa who wanted to see if the grass is greener in the Serie A when he left for Juventus F.C. back in 2018/19.

(Not only) in retrospect, it is shocking that players like Toni Kroos (€25m), Owen Hargreaves (€25m), and Thiago (€22m) were sold for less than €30m.

On the one hand, it depicts clearly how insane the football world has become when barely-known youngsters who have somewhat of a good half-season are sold for +€25m. On the other hand, it is extremely mind-blowing that we cannot sell youth players to top clubs for +€20m. A club with the magnitude of Bayern Munich should be able to sell players for a higher fee.

What are your thoughts on the Top 10 sales? What could be done differently to sell players for more? Let us know in the comments below!