2023 Women’s World Cup: July 30 daily game thread — GERMANY vs. Colombia; Switzerland vs. New Zealand; Norway vs. Philippines

It’s Germany gameday at the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup!

VfL Wolfsburg striker and national team hero Alexandra Popp scored two fantastic goals to help open the floodgates in Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco last Monday. Check out our recap from last week if you haven’t! Today, the top two sides in Group H meet as Germany take on Colombia in what should be another thrilling encounter.

It will be the final match of the day, as Group A start us out by concluding their group stage matches of the tournament. It’s a tight group thus far. Switzerland sit atop following a 0-0 draw with Norway. Norway have had a bitterly disappointing tournament so far and remain last in the group.

The Philippines, meanwhile, notched a 1-0 win over co-hosts New Zealand in their second matchday. Sarina Bolden’s 24th-minute strike made the difference there. Could the Philippines, playing in their first World Cup on either the men’s or women’s side of the game, soar into the knockouts?

Today’s lineup

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand | 3:00 AM EST

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines | 3:00 AM EST

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia | 5:30 AM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

