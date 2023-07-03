Report: Bayern Munich linked with €50m-rated French U-21 midfielder

According to a report by FootMercato, Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring French U-21 midfielder Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice. The player, who has also been linked with a transfer to Liverpool this summer, will apparently cost the club up to €50m if they decide to bid.

According to the report, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has identified Thuram as a potential defensive midfield candidate for his system, following the failure to secure Declan Rice. Initial talks have already taken place with the player’s entourage. However, it remains to be seen whether the interest is concrete. Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg already refuted the rumors on Twitter.

In any case, this is just another example of the myriad of ins-and-outs one can expect in the transfer window. Bayern Munich want a new defensive midfielder, and may be prepared to scour all of Europe until they find one that matches their profile. While using Joshua Kimmich or Konrad Laimer in the role as an internal solution may become more popular in the coming weeks, the question of spending big on a DM is not yet ruled out.