Here we go! Fabrizio Romano confirms Bayern Munich have secured a medical for Kim Min-jae

He’s almost here! According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have secured the medical for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. The South Korean center-back will be in Munich for his medical tests this Wednesday, after which Bayern will trigger the player’s release clause, rumored to be around 50 million euros.

EXCL: Kim Min-jae will undergo medical tests with Bayern this week, currently scheduled on Wednesday. #FCBayern



Bayern will trigger the release clause from Napoli right after, could be this week too.



Here we go since last week, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xY9GYXTJ5N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Since a medical is only a formality, this all but confirms that Kim Min-Jae will become a Bayern Munich player some time this week. We should expect to see him ferried to the Sabener Strasse in the classic red Audi for his official contract signing by Friday, if the timeline holds out.

With both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard both set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, securing arguably the best defender in Serie A as a replacement is a massive transfer coup for Bayern. As Matthijs de Ligt proved last season, it’s possible to make the jump from Italy to the faster paced Bundesliga without any issues, so we hope to see the big South Korean make a huge impact at his position next season.

Now, we wait for news about Harry Kane and the striker situation. Who will be the next big signing Bayern make?

