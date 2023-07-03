Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel considers Manchester City’s Kyle Walker “perfect” for new backline

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the driving force behind the club’s interest in Manchester City defender Kyle Walker — and Tuchel also thinks the 33-year-old is the “perfect” player for his new look backline.

“I think this is also going to be a crucial week for Kyle Walker,” Romano wrote in his column. “Manchester City are insisting to extend his contract, they have submitted a proposal to Kyle but are still waiting for his answer. I’m told Thomas Tuchel has also been pushing to bring Kyle to Bayern during the weekend – he considers Walker as a perfect player for Bayern’s system and technical project. This week is expected to be the time for a new round of talks with both, and then a decision.”

Manchester City wants to keep Walker, though, and the club will not let him go away easily.

Walker joins Declan Rice and Harry Kane as established English players, whom Bayern Munich has pursued over the last month. However, each of those Englishmen has some sort of challenge to getting a deal done.

Rice will sign with Arsenal FC any minute now and Kane’s exit from Tottenham Hotspur could be very challenging. Even Walker, at 33-years old, could prove to be too difficult of a transfer for the Bavarians to pull off.

Looking for more insight on the recent transfer coming and goings? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below for our thoughts on the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, and a whole lot more: