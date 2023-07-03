 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Real Madrid, PSG could complicate Harry Kane pursuit for Bayern Munich

Some heavy hitters might enter the bidding.

Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich could soon be getting competition in the race for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping a close eye on what is happening with Kane. The issue for the two clubs, however, is Kylian Mbappe.

Should Real Madrid convince PSG to sell the French superstar, it would bow out of the race for Kane — which would then allow Les Parisiens to go full bore after Kane.

Similarly, if Real Madrid cannot pry Mbappe away from PSG, it would push hard to get Kane. Both clubs, would seemingly have no problem hitting the €120 million target that Tottenham Hotspur has — allegedly — put down on the table for Kane.

The 2023/24 Champions League hopes of three clubs all seemingly reside on the shoulders of Kane, who could end up just re-upping with Tottenham Hotspur anyway and missing European play altogether.

