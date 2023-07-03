Report: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané in discussions for Al Nassr move

According to AIPS Media journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané is in talks with Al Nassr.

Mané had a difficult transition to Bayern Munich after a long spell with Liverpool FC, but there have been conflicting rumors about whether or not he would stick around for an encore.

Aside of his inconsistent play on the pitch, Mané found himself embroiled in two locker room incidents, which likely could have been overcome with some quality public relations work. However, his personal PR guy went on record to say it was the fault of the other Bayern Munich players — and that pesky offside rule — that prevented the Senegalese attacker from having a top-notch season.

As of now, it is unclear if Bayern Munich is really willing to sell Mané, though there are plenty of reasons to think the club would be willing to offload its highest paid player.