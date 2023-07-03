Possible destinations for Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner’s loan start to emerge as Austria or Switzerland beckons

It’s been a frustrating season for Bayern Munich player Paul Wanner, one in which he has had to miss a lot of games due to various ailments and failed to really establish himself as a regular at Bayern II, as fellow starlet Ibrahimovic did.

And yet, he still performed to such a level that made it crystal clear that the 17-year-old had outgrown the Regionalliga. The only step left between Wanner and the first team is experience in a top division somewhere, and the goal to find Wanner that appropriate step this summer.

As German outlet kicker reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that Bayern would ‘prefer’ for Wanner to be sent out on loan to a club that plays international football next season and that clubs in Austria and Switzerland are potential landing spots for the extremely talented youngster.

As Bayern looks to cement the Austrian Bundesliga as a potential loaning destination for many young talents and Wanner himself was born in Austria, it wouldn’t have taken a genius to guess that a move to Austria would appeal to all parties, though a move to Switzerland would come as more of a surprise.

Regardless, Wanner has the talent and application to succeed in whichever league he will be loaned out to. Fingers crossed that things go well wherever he goes.

