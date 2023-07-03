Bavarian Podcast Works S5E52; Assessing Bayern’s chances for Harry Kane; is the defense now complete; and what does/will the midfield look like after the summer window?

The transfer window is in full swing across Europe, and Bayern Munich has already completed some solid business with signing Konrad Laimer, Raphael Guerreiro, and Kim Min-jae on the verge of becoming official. It’s understood that Bayern will be activating Min-jae’s release clause in his SSC Napoli contract of around 50-million euros, which is around the same fee Bayern are selling Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain for.

There are still a handful of players Bayern is currently linked with, the most notable of which is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel is still prioritizing Bayern signing a striker during this summer’s transfer window and Kane is number one on his list. Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani are all potential contingency plans if a Kane transfer becomes less realistic as time goes on in the transfer window and the club is also still waiting on deciding whether or not they should loan out Mathys Tel this summer.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have also been linked with potential moves to Bayern this summer, but both of those moves seemed to be contingent upon how much Bayern would wind up spending on their incoming striker. Tottenham is remaining firm in their stance that Bayern needs to pay upwards of 100-million euros for Kane after Bayern’s initial bid of around 70-million euros + add-ons was swiftly rejected.

In this episode of the Flagship edition of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

The realistic-ness of Harry Kane leaving Spurs for Bayern

What a Kane transfer would mean for Bayern and the Bundesliga

Kane alternatives for Bayern (Vlahovic, Osimhen, Kolo Muani)

Should Bayern loan out Mathys Tel or keep him this summer?

Is Bayern’s defensive shape now complete with Guerreiro + Min-jae in and Hernandez out?

Could Bayern still add a #6 midfielder in Kalvin Phillips?

The necessity for Tuchel to get the transfer decisions right in order to increase the longevity of his job security

Alphonso Davies’ struggles and comments about a potential move away from Bayern

Whether or not Konrad Laimer and purpose as a #6 in midfield or not

