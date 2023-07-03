Beşiktaş showing interest in signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich

After a successful loan spell at Manchester United for Marcel Sabitzer, Bayern Munich is well-poised to make some decent money off of the midfielder in the summer transfer window. United don’t seem interested in a transfer for the Austrian international and they’ve just completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, adding another midfielder to their ranks. Erik ten Hag has also confirmed that United currently has different priorities in the transfer window now, too, especially after signing Mount.

Bayern reportedly are willing to let Sabitzer leave the club this summer for a fee of around €15-€17 million euros, which is right around what they wound up paying for him in the summer of 2021 when he joined from RB Leipzig along with Julian Nagelsmann and Dayot Upamecano. Had he stayed at Bayern through the second of the season, his value could’ve technically decreased, but a decent loan spell at United helped prevent that from happening.

Per information from Turkish-based outlet Fanatik (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), Beşiktaş is interested in trying to sign Sabitzer from Bayern Munich this summer. They are reportedly willing to push their financial confines to try to land the Austrian midfielder and are ready to open discussions with Bayern as soon as next week. As long as their willing to pay the pull together a requisite proposal for Sabitzer, there shouldn’t be a reason why Bayern wouldn’t want to sell him, unless a bigger club comes in for him and might be willing to pay a little bit more to acquire his services.

Beşiktaş has yet to sign an attacking central midfielder after Dele Alli’s loan spell with the club ended as well as Alexandru Maxim’s. They’ve also been linked with Everton center-back Yerry Mena as he has not accepted a potential offer from Fulham.

From Bayern’s standpoint, an offer from Beşiktaş might be as good as it gets, so they’ll want to take a deal while it’s on the table. It’s certainly puzzling that no other Bundesliga club would be going in for him, but that, of course, could change between now and the end of the transfer window.

