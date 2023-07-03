Daily Schmankerl: Is Chelsea swooping in to steal Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane from Bayern Munich?; Benjamin Pavard’s future is open; Manchester United eyeing Rasmus Højlund; Josko Gvardiol headed to Manchester City?; and MORE!

Some of the hottest rumors on the transfer market has been the many links between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

One curious part of the transfer news is how Bayern Munich appears to be all alone in chasing Kane these days. However, that solo pursuit might be gaining a new player into the game as Chelsea FC might try to make Tottenham an offer that it cannot refuse:

Harry Kane allegedly told Chelsea he would never move to Stamford Bridge when Thomas Tuchel made a move in 2021. That is according to BILD in Germany. Within the article, it was stated that Tuchel tried to convince Kane to join him at Chelsea in 2021, and Marina Granovskaia – Director of Football at Stamford Bridge at the time – explored if a deal was possible. However, the Tottenham No.10 told her that he could never play for the Blues – presumably in fear of completely ruining his legacy at Spurs. Interestingly, BILD make a point of mentioning that ‘hardly anyone knew’ this information. Bayern Munich have seen a €70m (£60m) bid rejected for Tottenham and England’s all-time top goalscorer, as Tuchel pushes to finally get the chance to work with Kane. Despite the 29-year-old issuing a firm no to Chelsea back in 2021, it seems as if the Blues haven’t been entirely put off. A story from talkSPORT claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is desperate for a reunion with Kane at Chelsea, as the Argentine attempts to bring a quality No.9 to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, 90min added that Tottenham went into the summer transfer window expecting an approach from Chelsea for the London-born striker.

It still seems doubtful that Tottenham Hotspur would sell Kane within the Premier League, but it would not be shocking to see other clubs start to throw their respective hats in the ring for Kane.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain seem like two clubs capable of pulling off such a move.

It is clear that Benjamin Pavard will leave Bayern Munich, but where he lands remains a mystery:

The situation around wantaway Benjamin Pavard is currently quiet. Bayern are waiting for the Frenchman to approach them with an offer from another club, which hasn’t happened yet.

There have been rumors floating that have Liverpool FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and AC Milan all interested in Pavard, but nothing concrete has been offered to Bayern Munich from any of those clubs just yet.

RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol seems like he is on his way out the door and heading to Manchester City:

RB Leipzig director Eberl confirms: “I can confirm that Joško Gvardiol and agents told us about their desire to move to Manchester City”. ⤵️ #MCFC https://t.co/6rtv21JjHj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2023

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

Manchester United could be eyeing Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and is ready to launch a €60m bid for the Dane, who is valued at closer to €100m.

At one point, Dominik Livaković was on Bayern Munich’s radar, but the Bavarians ultimately opted to get Yann Sommer during the winter transfer window. Now, the Croatian could be on the move:

Understand Villarreal and Fenerbahçe have submitted proposals for Dominik Livakovic in addition to Fiorentina. #transfers



€6m bid from Fiorentina, still not enough to convince Dinamo Zagreb. Villarreal and Fenerbahçe are in the race. pic.twitter.com/fPEvTiP163 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

Joao Felix could be on the move again...this time to Paris Saint-Germain: