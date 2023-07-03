Report: Juventus probes Bayern Munich fullback Noussair Mazraoui for transfer

Could another Bayern Munich defender be looking for a way out? According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca di Marzio (captured via Az), fullback Noussair Mazraoui is a target of Serie A giants Juventus, who have met with the player’s representatives already.

Mazraoui, if he leaves, would join Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard, who are already likely exits in this transfer window, along with confirmed departures Daley Blind (end of contract) and João Cancelo (end of loan from Manchester City).

The Moroccan has been in and out of the Bayern lineup in his first season in Munich and expressed concern over his playing time, particularly under Thomas Tuchel. But Pavard’s exit paves the way for a larger role for Mazraoui at right-back, and the Bavarians are said to be keen to hold onto him.

As Az reports, Mazraoui’s contract status (through 2026) has the bosses relaxed about the situation, and though the possibility of adding Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker could shift the equation, it won’t push them to a sale, either. However, an addition that pushes Mazraoui back to the bench could push the player to push for a move sooner or later.

Re-setting Bayern’s depth chart at fullback:

Alphonso Davies (left)

Noussair Mazraoui (right/left)

Josip Stanišić (right/left, also CB cover)

Raphaël Guerreiro (left, also midfield cover)

