Joshua Kimmich acknowledges team struggles, but is confident of where things stand at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich did not look like its normal, energetic self in its 1-0 friendly victory over Kawasaki Frontale.

It would be hard for anyone at the club to be totally satisfied with the effort, but midfielder Joshua Kimmich was able to find some good aspects of the performance, along with some, well, not-so-good things.

“I think you could see in many situations today that we were a bit imprecise and tired. In general, however, I believe that we have made a step forward, especially in terms of tactics. When we are fresher, we can certainly do even better,” Kimmich told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Inefficiency in the attack and defensive positioning were glaring issues at times, but overall, Bayern Munich did what it needed to do. With much bigger challenges ahead, the Bavarians know that the future efforts by the squad will have to be a lot better than what we have seen so far in the preseason.