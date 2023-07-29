 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Matthijs de Ligt says Bayern Munich friendly win over Kawasaki Frontale “wasn’t that good”

That is one way to put it for sure.

By CSmith1919
Bayern Muenchen Press Conference &amp; Training Session Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt had a great vantage point in watching the team struggle in a 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale.

The Dutchman could see some good things, but knew his team struggled in a match that really should not have been that close.

“Overall the game wasn’t that good. We have to take our chances, we had chances to score the second and third,” De Ligt told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

De Ligt later went deeper in his analysis.

“At the start the opponent pressed us very high, so we lost a lot of possession. Overall, our game wasn’t very good today. But we created a lot of chances, the problem is converting them. We have to work on that. It was important for everyone to get match practice,” said De Ligt.

Of course, with the squad struggling with its finishing, the name of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane inevitably popped up, but De Ligt really was not in the mood to talk about someone not even on the team yet.

“He’s a world-class striker, but we also have quality up front,” De Ligt remarked.

Finally, De Ligt was asked if Sadio Mané said his goodbye to the team, to which De Ligt replied: “No, not yet.”

Mané could move to Al Nassr at any minute.

