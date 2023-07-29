Hero of the Day: Josip Stanišić saves Bayern Munich from friendly disaster

Bayern Munich is not operating at full strength just yet, but the squad’s 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale gave more proof that there is a long way to go before the Bavarians are ready to contend in Europe.

Luckily for the Bavarians, Josip Stanišić contributed the game’s only goal and sealed a victory for his squad. After the match, the young defender acknowledged that not everything was where it should be at this point for Bayern Munich.

“Not everything worked out today, which is normal in a friendly. We missed a lot of chances, which is a pity — but we can’t blame anyone,” Stanišić told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Part of the reason that Bayern Munich was off could be the numerous rumors surrounding the team. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker could be coming in, while Sadio Mané and Yann Sommer (among others) could be heading out.

In fact, Mané was pulled from the match day roster just before the game because of how close a move could be. Stanišić had some thoughts on why the former Liverpool FC star fizzled in Bavaria.

“There are certainly many factors, one of which was certainly his injury. He struggled a lot. Sometimes that’s just how it is,” Stanišić said.