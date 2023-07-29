Thomas Tuchel cites fatigue for Bayern Munich’s sluggish showing vs. Kawasaki Frontale

Bayern Munich wrapped up a 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale in unimpressive fashion and manager Thomas Tuchel said fatigue was the reason why things have not looked great so far during the preseason tour of Asia.

“Today’s game could have ended 7-2. I thought we could take a bigger step forward. But we trained a lot and are very tired. We’re flying to Singapore tomorrow and will try to show further development against Liverpool,” Tuchel said (as captured by Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser and posted by @iMiaSanMia).

While Tuchel can talk about his team’s potential to score seven goals, the reality is that the team’s offense still is missing a figurehead. In the coming days, Bayern Munich could get that player in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, but if something were to happen to that potential transaction, it could be another frustrating season for the attacking group in Bavaria.

Creating opportunities is nice, but finishing is king.

Later, Tuchel reiterated his point about fatigue and noted the squad’s attack was very inefficient as well.

“The opponent had a better start, our legs were still a bit heavy. Then we controlled the game very well. We created chances in the second half. At the moment we are taking steps forward, I thought maybe today we could take a little bigger step,” Tuchel said to FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s doesn’t help if we’re too impatient. We’ve trained a lot and are tired. Tomorrow we fly to Singapore and try to show further improvement there against Liverpool.”