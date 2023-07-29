 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich announces Sadio Mané is in discussions with another club

Off he goes...maybe.

By CSmith1919
Manchester City v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

As Bayern Munich takes on Kawasaki Frontale, there has been significant buzz around the state of Sadio Mané.

In a somewhat odd move, the club got in front of the landslide of news that hit detailing that Mané was not playing because he was close to a move to Al Nassr.

Though, not mentioned by name, it is clear where the Senegalese attacker is going:

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that the transfer fee will be a good amount less than the €40 million that was being bandied about earlier this week. Plettenberg says it could be closer to €32 million:

Sport1’s Kerry Hau capture Mané on his phone as the news started to break:

Sadio Mané drove to the stadium with the FC Bayern team, but will no longer play in the test against Kawasaki Frontale. He is awaiting the final go for his move to Al-Nassr. The clubs are still clarifying the final details. @SPORT1

With that, it looks like the one-year experiment of Mané at Bayern Munich will come to its conclusion.

