Bayern Munich announces Sadio Mané is in discussions with another club

As Bayern Munich takes on Kawasaki Frontale, there has been significant buzz around the state of Sadio Mané.

In a somewhat odd move, the club got in front of the landslide of news that hit detailing that Mané was not playing because he was close to a move to Al Nassr.

Though, not mentioned by name, it is clear where the Senegalese attacker is going:

ℹ️ Sadio Mané is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today's squad. Sven Ulreich is missing with hip problems. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 29, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that the transfer fee will be a good amount less than the €40 million that was being bandied about earlier this week. Plettenberg says it could be closer to €32 million:

Sadio #Mané, he’s in the stadium but he won’t play against Kawasaki. Bayern confirms that he’s in contract talks.



It’s not a done deal yet but final stages.



ℹ️ Been told again: Transfer fee probably less than €32m as reported. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/jzybOY2qr8 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 29, 2023

Sport1’s Kerry Hau capture Mané on his phone as the news started to break:

Sadio Mané ist mit der Mannschaft des FC Bayern zum Stadion gefahren, soll beim Test gegen Kawasaki Frontale aber nicht mehr zum Einsatz kommen. Er wartet auf das endgültige Go für seinen Wechsel zu Al-Nassr. Die Klubs klären noch die letzten Details. @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/RHQIS7UEMS — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 29, 2023

Sadio Mané drove to the stadium with the FC Bayern team, but will no longer play in the test against Kawasaki Frontale. He is awaiting the final go for his move to Al-Nassr. The clubs are still clarifying the final details. @SPORT1

With that, it looks like the one-year experiment of Mané at Bayern Munich will come to its conclusion.