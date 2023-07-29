Bayern Munich in the mix for David De Gea, but not the odds-on favorite

When it comes to Bayern Munich and goalkeepers, it seems like anyone — and everyone — is in play these days.

Football Espana captured a report from The Times detailing how the Bavarians are eyeing two Spanish netminders:

Bayern Munich are lining up potential summer transfer moves for two La Roja goalkeepers. The Bundesliga giants are planning for the short and long term in Bavaria with Manuel Neuer currently out injured and turning 38 in 2024. As part of their plan to bring in a new stopper at the Allianz Arena, the defending German champions are considering a mixed approach, with David de Gea and David Raya both on their radar.

According to Betfair, the Saudi Arabia group of teams is the collective favorite with Bayern Munich also firmly in the mix:

“While David de Gea’s future remains uncertain, odds on the Spaniard to join Bayern Munich have been slashed to 11/4 from 12/1. The former Man United goalkeeper is 11/10 to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia next season, while Chelsea (25/1) are among the outsiders to land De Gea’s signature,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

If Bayern Munich really wants De Gea, can it jump the odds and over the Saudis?

