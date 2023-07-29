Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich: Lineups are out! Tel starts, Kim Min-Jae debuts!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Tuchel gives Mathys Tel a start, while Kim Min-Jae starts for the first time as a Bayern Munich player! Exciting to see them both play today. The rest of the lineup is basically as expected. Interestingly, Benjamin Pavard starts ahead of Dayot Upamecano.

So losing to Manchester City was a little unfortunate, but losing to Kawasaki Frontale would be a catastrophe. Thomas Tuchel has the opportunity to show he’s making some progress with Bayern Munich this preseason, which has been muddy thus far — he said that improvements are needed following the City game.

Players not expected to take part are Sadio Mane and Yann Sommer, who are due for transfers to Al Nassr and Inter respectively, while guys like Matthijs de Ligt and Kim Min-Jae are still doubtful due to training deficits. Whoever else plays will get a shot to show the coach what they’re made of, as Bayern Munich slowly approach the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Match Info

Location: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Time: 6:30 pm local, 5:30 am EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

