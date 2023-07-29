Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan to talk on Yann Sommer next week; Mathys Tel to Tottenham Hotspur in Harry Kane deal?; Arsenal’s Kai Havertz chats on new role; Remembering the #ScumbagGene; Andreas Christensen to Liverpool?; and MORE!

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich appear set to meet next week to discuss a deal for goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Sommer has been linked to Inter Milan for weeks and it looks like the deal is nearing its final stages.

For Sommer, this will be an opportunity to lock down a starting role, something that was probably not going to happen at Bayern Munich once Manuel Neuer returns to full health (if he ever returns to full health, but that is a topic for another day):

Inter and Bayern have scheduled new round of talks for Yann Sommer deal, expected to be the final and crucial one to get deal done - it will happen this week ⚫️

Inter remain optimistic to sign Sommer.



Inter remain optimistic to sign Sommer. pic.twitter.com/TzMyoqUr3O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

It is a bit impressive that this many well-known players have opted to make the move to Saudi Arabia. I get it — the money is beyond outrageous — but it is still not easy to convince players with reputations and brands like those below to make the leap to the unknown (the money definitely helps, though):

Imagine the Saudi Pro League had their own All-Star team



This squad would be a problem pic.twitter.com/hqoDoFJMGh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2023

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

Germany international Kai Havertz seems to be enjoying the challenge of shifting to a role in Arsenal FC’s central midfield.

“I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games, I am still adapting to the game and everything. So far it is working quite well,” said Havertz. “Obviously it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it’s a style that suits me very well. Of course, it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level.”

“The team is amazing and it definitely feels like home already. They have made it very easy for me to integrate with the team. It is fun to be with them, they are all so young and hungry. This is exactly what I wanted and I am very happy to be here.”

“I think everyone has to earn their position in the team. You play when you train well and play well in the games. I think I have to also give everything in every session, in every game. That is how I get into the team. Not only me but every player. Always in a big club like this there is competition. I am going to give 100% to play.”

This will absolutely be a test for Havertz, who burst on to the scene with Bayer Leverkusen as an attacking midfielder before being used a winger and a striker. Perhaps, this will be the role that ends up suiting the Germany international the best.

For those of you who have been hanging around these parts long enough, you will remember Niko Kovac’s reference to the #ScumbagGene. The term became wildly famous here, but it really stemmed what Kovac thought Ante Rebić could have brought to Bavaria.

Now at AC Milan, Rebić could be headed to Besiktas:

Besiktas and AC Milan, confident to get Ante Rebić deal closed and sealed by the end of the week ⚪️⚫️

Negotiations advancing between parties.



Negotiations advancing between parties. pic.twitter.com/6xFOTN3Wwm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Sometimes it is fun to think about what Eintracht Frankfurt might have been if Rebić, Luka Jović, and some others did not skip town.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Is Bayern Munich offering Harry Kane too much for his services?

What is going on between Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Muller?

What can the starting XI versus Rottach-Egern tell us about Tuchel’s plans for the lineup moving forward?

How is Thomas Tuchel going to use the midfield next season? What happens to Leon Goretzka?

Is Marcel Sabitzer headed to Borussia Dortmund?

What kind of lineup should we expect against Manchester City this week?

FC Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen — who was once a transfer target of Bayern Munich —

Liverpool have made an opening offer of €30m to sign Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen, but their proposal was swiftly knocked back.

At his press conference on Friday, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the status of youngster Mathys Tel, who has been linked to a loan assignment. The coach did not want to elaborate much on the topic.

“We’re not thinking beyond tomorrow. If something would happen, we will only discuss it late in the transfer window,” said Tuchel.

Later in the day, we found out that Tottenham Hotspur has some interest in Tel, which could make the Harry Kane transfer very interesting.

Tel’s status for today’s friendly is also uncertain as he is sick, but this could be a very interesting scenario for both Bayern Munich and Tottenham to ponder. Would including Tel lower the fee that much — and would the team’s each work out some kind of buyback option on the players.