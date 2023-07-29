Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen praises Marcel Sabitzer on his way out the door; Austrian won’t say a bad word about his time in Bavaria

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen issued a brief, yet on-point assessment of Marcel Sabitzer within the club’s release posted on FCBayern.com.

”Marcel Sabitzer is a player with heart and passion who consistently gave his all for FC Bayern. We thank him for our joint success and wish him all the best for his future,” Dreesen remarked.

Sabitzer will now find himself in the odd position of being yet another ex-Bayern Munich player who could fill an important role with BVB next season. Hopefully, Sabitzer will have an easier transition than he did in Bavaria.

When he recently spoke to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Sabitzer acknowledged that not everything was perfect in Bavaria, but he loved his time at the club anyway.

“There were things at Bayern that I didn’t like so much. But I didn’t erase that time from my life. It was a childhood dream for me. When I was a kid, the club was close to me. It was a learning experience that wasn’t always positive,” Sabitzer remarked.

When asked what happened there that you didn’t like? Sabitzer kept that private.

“That stays internal. I think if you’ve followed my time there, you can think of something. But there won’t be a bad word from me,” Sabitzer said.

At Borussia Dortmund, it is unclear what kind of role Sabitzer will play or if he will start. One thing that Bayern Munich fans can tell their BVB compatriots is that Sabitzer will work best if he hits the ground running and does not sit the bench.

While his first season with Bayern Munich was widely regarded as a flop, his second season was strong. The difference was really only that Sabitzer — because of injuries — had a steady role. If he can ride the momentum that he has built up, Sabitzer will be a true to asset to Borussia Dortmund.

After his transfer was announced, Sabizter posted this message to Bayern Munich fans on Instagram: