2023 Women’s World Cup: July 29 daily game thread — Sweden vs. Italy; France vs. Brazil; Panama vs. Jamaica; Republic of Korea vs. Morocco

Action from three groups today as we close in on the last round of Matchday 2 fixtures at the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

When the dust settles on these games, there’s still Germany vs. Colombia tomorrow — 5:30 AM EST kickoff. Make sure to tune in for that one, and check out our recap of Germany’s 6-0 win against Morocco from last week if you haven’t!

Today, the Group G leaders kick us off. Sweden bested South Africa 2-1 in their opener, while Italy triumphed 1-0 over Argentina. The other teams in the group have already played and still sit with one point apiece after two matches, while Italy and Sweden each have three.

Meanwhile Group F are all in action. Brazil poured it on in a 4-0 win over Panama in their opener, while Jamaica took a point against France in a 0-0 draw on Sunday. The pressure will be on for the French to secure a result.

Finally, in Germany’s group, both Morocco and Republic of Korea lost their openers (6-0 to Germany; 2-0 to Colombia). A decisive result keeps some more drama heading into the final matchday. But both teams at the top of Group H look well on their way to advancing.

Today’s lineup

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy | 3:30 AM EST

Group F: France vs. Brazil | 6:00 AM EST

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica | 8:30 AM EST

Group H: Republic of Korea vs. Morocco | 12:30 AM EST (July 30)

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

