Report: Spurs want Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel in exchange for Harry Kane

According to a report by Matt Law of The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have shown sudden interest in 18-year-old Bayern Munich striker talent Mathys Tel. The youngster could soon find himself dragged into the Harry Kane saga, as the two clubs seek to finalize a deal for the England captain.

Currently, the report states that Bayern plan to keep Tel for the moment and have no intention of sending him out on loan. The youngster himself has been impressive in preseason so far, scoring five against Rottach-Egern as well as Bayern’s sole goal vs Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel, however, does not seem like a fan of the youngster — he has shown he prefers experienced players like Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry at the top of the XI over a teenager like Tel.

A move to Tottenham, therefore, could make sense for the player — but only if it’s temporary. How might that affect the Kane transfer? It’s hard to say. If Spurs want a loan, then it might knock a few million euros off the top of the Kane deal, but not much more. If they opt for a more permanent option, you have to imagine Bayern will either shut the door or ask for a buyback clause, or at least a significant discount on the (now 30-year-old) Englishman.

Now it remains to be seen whether this is just media chatter or if there’s actually something to it. So far, Tel’s management have been adamant that the player wants to stay at Bayern and prove himself to the new coach. He’s had a great attitude about it all, and has shown in preseason that he can hold his own in a star-studded team. However, if Kane were signed, Tel could find minutes extremely hard to come by next season — possibly making a move to Spurs more enticing.

There’s another angle to this — Kane himself. Kane reportedly wants to return to the Premier League at some point, and has done nothing to antagonize Spurs in the duration of this transfer saga. By not burning bridges, he keeps the possibility of a return to North London on the cards, while Bayern could theoretically get a mature Tel back from Tottenham once Kane feels ready to go back.

Of course, this assumes that Tel would be a starter for Ange Postecoglou, which is rather wishful thinking. He would be competing with Brazilian NT striker Richarlison for the striker spot, which is definitely a stern challenge for an 18-year-old. Who knows where his career path could go from there?

We’ll have to see how this one develops.

Interested in some talk about Harry Kane? What kind of situation does Mathys Tel find himself in at Bayern Munich? Well, we’ve got you covered with our most recent podcast! We discuss all that and more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

If you like what you hear, then check our more episodes such as our postgame review of the 2-1 loss to Man City, and Chuck’s Weekend Warm-up. As always, we appreciate all the support!