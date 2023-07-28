 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané agrees deal with Al-Nassr, medical coming soon

One and done for the ex-Liverpool man.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Manchester City v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly
There’s a bag of Saudi money behind the camera, that’s why Mane’s rushing towards it
Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Sadio Mané’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool has not played out the way everyone hoped for. A dip in form, a falling out with a coach, an altercation with your teammate, and other issues led to the Senegalese attacker being shown the door. Where to? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

It started with a meeting in Tokyo:

Then an offer of €37 million and negotiating terms, of which Mané accepts with approval from the club:

Understand Al Nassr are set to offer around €37m to Bayern for Sadio Mané. Saudi side is now really confident to make it happen #AlNassr

Talks advancing to final stages between clubs.

Mane’s agent, negotiating terms of the contract with Al Nassr.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

✅ #Mane, #AlNassr accepted his demands, improving the terms of the bid which was verbally approved by Sadio. ️

#Bayern gave their verbal approval for the move as well.

️ Now it’s matter of details: the representatives will meet again all parties to finalize the deal.

— Sportitalia’s Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti)

The final offer stands at €40 million, which is both the figure Bayern will receive and what Mané earns yearly. The paperwork will then be checked and a medical will be booked. After that, the transfer has been completed:

