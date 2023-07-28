Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané agrees deal with Al-Nassr, medical coming soon

Sadio Mané’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool has not played out the way everyone hoped for. A dip in form, a falling out with a coach, an altercation with your teammate, and other issues led to the Senegalese attacker being shown the door. Where to? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.
It started with a meeting in Tokyo:
Al Nassr are closing in on an agreement with Sadio Mané, following a meeting between club officials and the player's agent in Tokyo. The Saudi club has even included Mané's name in their 35-man squad for the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, ahead of a potential move
Then an offer of €37 million and negotiating terms, of which Mané accepts with approval from the club:
Understand Al Nassr are set to offer around €37m to Bayern for Sadio Mané. Saudi side is now really confident to make it happen #AlNassr
Talks advancing to final stages between clubs.
Mane’s agent, negotiating terms of the contract with Al Nassr.
— Fabrizio Romano
✅ #Mane, #AlNassr accepted his demands, improving the terms of the bid which was verbally approved by Sadio. ️
#Bayern gave their verbal approval for the move as well.
️ Now it’s matter of details: the representatives will meet again all parties to finalize the deal.
— Sportitalia's Rudy Galetti
The final offer stands at €40 million, which is both the figure Bayern will receive and what Mané earns yearly. The paperwork will then be checked and a medical will be booked. After that, the transfer has been completed:
Bayern and Al Nassr have agreed a deal worth up to €40m for Sadio Mané. The Senegal international will earn €40m a year, subject to finalising of documentation and successful completion of his medical
Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday— Fabrizio Romano
Paperwork to be checked on player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done.
Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané ⭐️
