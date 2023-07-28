Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 3 — Is this the end of the road for the Bayern Munich & Harry Kane saga; Why on Earth would Bayern Munich spend any money on a back-up goalkeeper?; Exploring Bayern’s wing situation; & MORE

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

