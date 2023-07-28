 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich could make out like bandits on Sadio Mané deal

Bayern Munich could do much better than anticipated on a deal for Sadio Mané.

By CSmith1919
Manchester City v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich looks like it is about to sell Sadio Mané and despite the drop-off in his on-field performance last season, the club could be poised to collect as much €37 million from Al Nassr per multiple reports.

Yes, €37 million.

You might be asking yourself if that number could possibly be correct, but according to a couple of well known journalists, it is on-point.

Check out what Fabrizio Romano had to say:

In addition, Gianluca DiMarzio had corroborating information that also points to Bayern Munich and Al Nassr being close to an agreement:

If things break the proper way, this could be a quick meeting for all parties where the former Liverpool FC great could finalize his new deal and move on to his new club within days.

After a tumultuous time in Bavaria, Mané could benefit from a change of scenery.

BFW Analysis

€37 million?

Fire up the Steve Miller Band: Take the Mané and run! Hoo, hoo, hoooooooo!

