Bayern Munich could make out like bandits on Sadio Mané deal

Bayern Munich looks like it is about to sell Sadio Mané and despite the drop-off in his on-field performance last season, the club could be poised to collect as much €37 million from Al Nassr per multiple reports.

Yes, €37 million.

You might be asking yourself if that number could possibly be correct, but according to a couple of well known journalists, it is on-point.

Check out what Fabrizio Romano had to say:

Understand Al Nassr are set to offer around €37m to Bayern for Sadio Mané. Saudi side is now really confident to make it happen #AlNassr



Talks advancing to final stages between clubs.



Mane’s agent, negotiating terms of the contract with Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/wXkwnS4a1p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

In addition, Gianluca DiMarzio had corroborating information that also points to Bayern Munich and Al Nassr being close to an agreement:

✅ #Mane, #AlNassr accepted his demands, improving the terms of the bid which was verbally approved by Sadio. ️



#Bayern gave their verbal approval for the move as well.



️ Now it's matter of details: the representatives will meet again all parties to finalize the deal. pic.twitter.com/RJQ9dRNBEE — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 27, 2023

If things break the proper way, this could be a quick meeting for all parties where the former Liverpool FC great could finalize his new deal and move on to his new club within days.

After a tumultuous time in Bavaria, Mané could benefit from a change of scenery.

BFW Analysis

€37 million?

Fire up the Steve Miller Band: Take the Mané and run! Hoo, hoo, hoooooooo!