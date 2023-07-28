Bayern Munich could make out like bandits on Sadio Mané deal

Bayern Munich looks like it is about to sell Sadio Mané and despite the drop-off in his on-field performance last season, the club could be poised to collect as much €37 million from Al Nassr per multiple reports.
Yes, €37 million.
You might be asking yourself if that number could possibly be correct, but according to a couple of well known journalists, it is on-point.
Check out what Fabrizio Romano had to say:
Understand Al Nassr are set to offer around €37m to Bayern for Sadio Mané. Saudi side is now really confident to make it happen #AlNassr— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023
Talks advancing to final stages between clubs.
Mane’s agent, negotiating terms of the contract with Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/wXkwnS4a1p
In addition, Gianluca DiMarzio had corroborating information that also points to Bayern Munich and Al Nassr being close to an agreement:
✅ #Mane, #AlNassr accepted his demands, improving the terms of the bid which was verbally approved by Sadio. ️— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 27, 2023
#Bayern gave their verbal approval for the move as well.
️ Now it's matter of details: the representatives will meet again all parties to finalize the deal. pic.twitter.com/RJQ9dRNBEE
If things break the proper way, this could be a quick meeting for all parties where the former Liverpool FC great could finalize his new deal and move on to his new club within days.
After a tumultuous time in Bavaria, Mané could benefit from a change of scenery.
BFW Analysis
€37 million?
Fire up the Steve Miller Band: Take the Mané and run! Hoo, hoo, hoooooooo!
