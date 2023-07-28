 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich sits atop the leaderboard to land David Raya

Is Bayern Munich spending big money on a goalkeeper?

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has a plethora of options right now regarding its goalkeeper situation.

Manuel Neuer is hurt, Yann Sommer is leaving (almost definitely to Inter Milan), Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk were loaned away, which has left a hole in the organizational depth chart.

The club is seriously looking to add a quality player...but who?

One of the most prominent names linked to the Bavarians has been Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. According to oddsmakers Action Network, Bayern Munich is the clear leader in the clubhouse to land Raya, who is 27-years-old.

Let’s take a quick gander at who else might be in the mix for Raya and also see just how big of a favorite the Bavarians are in the race per Action Network:

It really remains to be seen whether or not Bayern Munich needs to spend as much as it would take to get Raya. With just a year left on his contract, Transfermarkt has Raya valued at €30 million, which would seem like a lot for Bayern Munich these days.

