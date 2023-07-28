 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel rejects multiple offers from different European clubs

He wants to stay and prove himself

By R.I.P. London Teams
Manchester City v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Mathys Tel is an interesting case. On one hand, he has the potential to be Bayern Munich’s main striker and has so far shown promise. On the other hand, his minutes are severely limited and can’t reach his full potential. That would’ve been enough for him to ask for or force a move, but what he did was the complete opposite:

Mathys Tel and his management rejected interested clubs from France, Germany & England. Two Bundesliga clubs as well as a Premier League clubs wanted to sign Tel permanently, not an option for the player & for Bayern bosses.

– Tz’s Manuel Bonke and Philipp Kessler as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Tel’s mentality has so far proved to be top class as he has for all intents and purposes affirmed his commitment to Bayern. Granted, he would be a guaranteed starter for a different team.

With Harry Kane’s arrival from Tottenham Hotspur imminent, Tel can learn from one of the best strikers there is and can inherit the throne when Kane moves on.

