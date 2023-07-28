 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BFW Commentary: Now that Mathys Tel has rejected multiple offers from clubs to leave Bayern Munich, what’s next?

It’s looking more likely that Tel will stay at Bayern this season with the amount of clubs he’s rejected.

By TomAdams71
For what it’s worth, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel keeping Mathys Tel around this summer will give the club more striking depth and if Harry Kane does wind up joining this summer from Tottenham, it will be a beneficial environment for Tel to work alongside him. He can grow and develop a lot with both Choupo-Moting and Kane in the roster, but even if Kane doesn’t join this summer, it’s added depth that Tuchel will have regardless.

At this juncture, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still coming back from injury and without Kane having been signed as of yet, Tel is currently Tuchel’s only fit striker. The youngster has also impressed thus far in Bayern’s preseason preparations, adding a goal in the 2-1 friendly loss to Manchester City in Tokyo, Japan.

A loan option could still be possible for Tel this summer, but the club has not spoken to him or his representatives about that option yet. The player himself wants to stay and fight for his place in the squad as well as continuing his growth and development as a striker. He’s more than ready to try to improve upon the six goals he scored from a total of 28 appearances across all competitions last season.

While a loan might serve a great purpose for the youngster, staying in Bavaria another year to be an apprentice under Kane — or to learn how to develop into a world class winger among Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman — could be a very good option for the youngster.

