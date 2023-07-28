Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich could be set on number for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?; Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United remain only options for Benjamin Pavard; Bayern out on one goalkeeper; One big name player spurns Saudis; and MORE!

There are still rumors out there which state that Tottenham Hotspur is holding out for an offer from Bayern Munich of €117 million for star striker Harry Kane.

However, kicker is reporting that Bayern Munich could be ready to roll with a bid of €100 million as its best-and-final offer. Is Daniel Levy blockheaded enough to let his most valuable asset leave for nothing in 2024?

Maybe, but it is doubtful:

Bayern are ready to spend more than €100m for Harry Kane, if necessary, because he’s the absolute top priority. Dreesen and Hainer, who is also involved when it comes to such a fee as chairman of the supervisory board, remain patient & are aware it’ll be very expensive.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, things could start heating up between Bayern Munich and Kane as soon as...today:

Bayern board are set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss Harry Kane deal. Meeting scheduled on Friday as expected #FCBayern



Bayern are prepared to improve their bid after €80m + add ons rejected 15 days ago.



PSG, keen only in case Bayern deal collapses. pic.twitter.com/Jve6ghZYNa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

We might need to cue the Ice Cube if Bayern Munich and Tottenham agree to a deal on Kane in the coming hours.

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Juventus could be the finalists for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard is coming off of a great season, is versatile and probably affordable...but has hardly gotten any bites. What gives?

That’s tough to say, but here is what we know about the interest coming from England:

Manchester City and Manchester United are locked in a race for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, who is determined to leave the German champions this summer. That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who say the Frenchman won’t be staying at the Allianz Arena and won’t be extending his contract beyond 2024. He ‘still wants to leave’ and that means Bayern will need to sell this summer to avoid losing him on the free transfer next year. Fortunately for them, there are interested parties. According to the journalist ‘it’s still a race’ between Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus at this stage of the summer window.

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

It looks like Manchester United is about to get a little more serious in negotiating with Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund:

Understand Manchester United sent 1st verbal proposal to Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund for €60m package



Bid structure is €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons.



Atalanta always wanted at least €70m fee.



PSG keep insisting with Højlund’s camp — Man Utd already agreed terms. pic.twitter.com/P2PCYqSuYA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Related Bayern Munich have their eyes on Rasmus Højlund

So much for those rumors linking Bayern Munich to Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, eh? It does not seem like that move will happen:

Bayern Munich inquired about Wojciech Szczesny, but they’ll probably address their need for a new goalkeeper, as Yann Sommer is likely headed to Inter, with a different option. Juventus could be open for business, but they want more than €10M to sell him, La Repubblica informs (via Goal). The Pole had a year automatically added to his contract, which now expires in 2025. However, the Bianconeri wouldn’t mind shedding his €13M gross salary off the books. He’d eventually look to join a team where he’d be the clear starter, which wouldn’t be the case in Bavaria despite Manuel Neuer’s injury concerns. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich are probing several candidates on top of Szczesny. The latest addition to their shortlist is David Raya, but Brentford ask for €40M. They are also tracking Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, and David De Gea. The ex-Manchester United goalie is a free agent but demands sizeable wages. He too could be reluctant to sign with a club where he’d have to compete.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Is Bayern Munich offering Harry Kane too much for his services?

What is going on between Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Muller?

What can the starting XI versus Rottach-Egern tell us about Tuchel’s plans for the lineup moving forward?

How is Thomas Tuchel going to use the midfield next season? What happens to Leon Goretzka?

Is Marcel Sabitzer headed to Borussia Dortmund?

What kind of lineup should we expect against Manchester City this week?

FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has rejected a (probably) massive deal from the Saudis in favor of a longer stay with the Catalans.

Now, he just needs to get a contract extension done:

Ousmane Dembele has rejected the chance to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia this summer and wants to extend his contract at Camp Nou.

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Callum Hudson-Odoi could be off to Fulham FC: