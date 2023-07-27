Bayern Munich goalkeeper transfer rumor and injury round-up!

As expected, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation has been wild this summer.

Manuel Neuer is hurt, Yann Sommer is leaving, Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk were loaned away, and there have been a slew of transfer rumors linking Bayern Munich to any one of a number of goalkeepers across Europe.

Let’s take a look at some of the most recent news:

Manuel Neuer

Something could be amiss in Manuel Neuer’s recovery:

Manuel Neuer is training behind closed doors at Säbener Straße. Neuer did not do any goalkeeping training, but mainly coordination and light fitness exercises. Last week at Tegernsee, he didn't allow any photos or videos of his training to be taken [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/aG8SXzZx6a — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 26, 2023

Neuer, however, seems to just want to keep things...private:

Manuel Neuer asked the reporters at Tegernsee last week not to take photos of his training, but that had nothing to do with hiding a setback. Neuer has nothing to hide, but has always liked to work in peace [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 26, 2023

According to Tz reporters Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Neuer still could be ready for the start of the Bundesliga season:

Manuel Neuer will definitely miss the Super Cup, but has not yet fully ruled out traveling with the team to Bremen a week later for the Bundesliga opener. Otherwise, Neuer’s comeback is planned after September’s international break at the latest. The comeback would then be expected for the game against Bayer Leverkusen on September 15.

Yann Sommer

It looks like things are getting very hot between Inter Milan and Yann Sommer after a bit of a lull per Fabrizio Romano:

Inter and Bayern are getting closer to an agreement for Yann Sommer. Talks are at advanced stages. ⚫️ #Inter



Sommer has always been Inter priority as new goalkeeper to replace Onana. pic.twitter.com/E3chGQOoat — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

Bild had a report on Sommer’s potential move to Inter Milan as well:

Bayern and Inter officials held talks over Yann Sommer yesterday. Bayern bosses who stayed in Munich are leading the talks. Inter are hoping Bayern would find a replacement in the next few days as the club wouldn't let Sommer go before signing another goalkeeper [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 27, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg added his information on Sommer’s prospective move to Inter Milan as well:

❗️X News Yann #Sommer: His transfer to @Inter is more and more possible now! Verbal agreement is done. Permanent deal could be finalized next week. Bayern & Inter, in good talks at this stage.



➡️ Talks about a transfer fee of around €5-6m.



ℹ️ David #Raya, one of the… pic.twitter.com/rpkZlllflc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2023

Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio also had his own account of what is going on:

Bayern and Inter are closing in on agreement over the transfer of Yann Sommer for around €4m plus add-ons. Sommer wants to join Inter and the deal will go through due to the excellent relations between the two clubs [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/Acw6gDbEUa — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 27, 2023

David Raya

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that talks have, indeed, taken place between Bayern Munich and Raya’s reps:

David Raya, in the list at Bayern. But it’s no time to decide yet — discussions will continue in the next days. ⤵️



Talks between Raya’s camp and Bayern already took place, as called yesterday. https://t.co/jN7hHazT7B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

Of course, there are a number of other players out there, who have been linked to Bayern Munich. What happens from here, seems to be wide open.