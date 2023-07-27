 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Curious about how Bayern Munich did against Man City? Well check out our postgame podcast! We take a look at what worked and what didn't in Tuchel's second preseason game in charge.

Filed under:

Bayern Munich goalkeeper transfer rumor and injury round-up!

There is so much going on between the sticks at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

As expected, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation has been wild this summer.

Manuel Neuer is hurt, Yann Sommer is leaving, Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk were loaned away, and there have been a slew of transfer rumors linking Bayern Munich to any one of a number of goalkeepers across Europe.

Let’s take a look at some of the most recent news:

Manuel Neuer

  • Something could be amiss in Manuel Neuer’s recovery:
  • Neuer, however, seems to just want to keep things...private:

According to Tz reporters Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Neuer still could be ready for the start of the Bundesliga season:

Manuel Neuer will definitely miss the Super Cup, but has not yet fully ruled out traveling with the team to Bremen a week later for the Bundesliga opener. Otherwise, Neuer’s comeback is planned after September’s international break at the latest.

The comeback would then be expected for the game against Bayer Leverkusen on September 15.

Yann Sommer

  • It looks like things are getting very hot between Inter Milan and Yann Sommer after a bit of a lull per Fabrizio Romano:
  • Bild had a report on Sommer’s potential move to Inter Milan as well:
  • Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg added his information on Sommer’s prospective move to Inter Milan as well:
  • Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio also had his own account of what is going on:

David Raya

  • Fabrizio Romano confirmed that talks have, indeed, taken place between Bayern Munich and Raya’s reps:

Of course, there are a number of other players out there, who have been linked to Bayern Munich. What happens from here, seems to be wide open.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 543 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works