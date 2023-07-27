Report: Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could be in the home stretch

As rumors persist that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will leave England in favor of Bayern Munich, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might have realized that he is out of options, per a report from the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Paris Saint-Germain might officially be out of the running, despite its willingness to outspend everyone else for Kane:

Sources claim Daniel Levy had been close to agreeing a deal to sell Harry Kane to PSG, but the striker does not want to move to France this summer. PSG remain willing to outbid any other club, but it would take a major U-turn from the striker to consider an offer. That effectively leaves Levy with the choice of negotiating a deal with Bayern or risk his star man leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Armed with that knowledge, Bayern Munich could spring into action:

Bayern are ready to renew their assault to try to sign Harry Kane with Jan-Christian Dreesen & Marco Neppe flying to London for a new round of talks with Daniel Levy. Bayern are thought to be willing to pay up to £86 million (€100m) to sign Kane this summer.

For a desperately-needed striker in his prime, €100 million seems more than fair. Does that investment guarantee being better than Manchester City?

No.

But…it puts Bayern Munich firmly in the mix of teams who can at least contend with Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut.