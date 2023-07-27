Uli Hoeneß doesn’t feel his comments about Harry Kane jeopardizes a move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is getting very close to submitting their third and largest offer to Tottenham for the signing of Harry Kane and some of the club’s bosses have stayed behind in Munich while the rest of the team is in Japan for preseason friendlies. They’ve stayed behind because they plan on meeting with Daniel Levy face to face to try to finalize negotiations for Kane’s eventual transfer to Bayern as he’s made it clear that’s the only club he’s interested in leaving Spurs for.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß potentially complicated matters a few weeks back when the team was at their training camp in Tegernsee. He had told the press that he wouldn't be discussing transfer business and then proceeded to talk about Harry Kane for around ten minutes. During his ten minutes of talking about Kane, he expressed his confidence with Bayern being able to complete the deal this summer. He went as far as saying that if Kane “keeps his word, we’ll get him,” adding that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been in frequent communication with the player.

Hoeneß’s comments were not well received by new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou or Bayern’s front office, but it hasn’t derailed the Kane transfer at this point. And Hoeneß doesn’t feel that his comments should have any sort of ramifications on Kane’s desire to join the Rekordmeister. He recently told SportBild (via @iMiaSanMia) that a potential Kane deal would not fall through “for such things.”

While neither club would’ve appreciated his public comments to the press in Tegernsee, Hoeneß may very well have a point. It still very much seems that Kane only wants to leave Tottenham for Bayern, so much so that he quickly rejected Paris Saint-Germain when they entered the race out of nowhere to try to sign him. They were confident they could convince Kane to join them instead of Bayern, partially by pricing them out, but the player’s swift rejection only bolstered Bayern’s standing.

Hoeneß has never been one to bite his tongue or shy away from making his true feelings known, so in this case, his reputation sort of precedes him. This isn’t anything out of the ordinary for him and Bayern can safely move ahead with their final negotiations with Levy and Tottenham for Kane.