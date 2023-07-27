Is Bayern Munich eyeing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea because he is tall and cheap?

Bayern Munich have had this odd penchant for aging Premier League players lately. First, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (a definite need); second, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (could still be a need). Now, reports have the Bavarians looking at ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to replace Manuel Neuer. What?!

David de Gea (32) is the latest name on Bayern’s goalkeeper list. The club’s bosses want to enquire to de Gea’s management and check whether the Spaniard would be willing to make the move. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Replacing a former world number one goalkeeper is already a difficult task, but the replacement being another former world number one goalkeeper isn’t going to inspire much confidence. According to the report, Bayern want De Gea because of his height and their reluctance to pay Valencia €30 million for Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Rekordmeister are also looking at Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus.

Alas, though, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says Bayern Munich might not really be on on De Gea after all.

David de Gea, he was offered to FC Bayern in the last days as the 32 y/o is ready for a new chapter after #MUFC.



➡️ Bayern is still evaluating many options but understand that the club is not considering a transfer of De Gea at this stage.



ℹ️ One of the reasons: A very high… pic.twitter.com/xjJZc6FRaw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2023

Bayern also eyed up Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha before his move to Galatasaray and got in touch with Brentford keeper David Raya — two players in or just after their prime. Is this a Thomas Tuchel pattern? Familiar veteran names from his days coaching Chelsea FC?