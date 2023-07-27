 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Curious about how Bayern Munich did against Man City? Well check out our postgame podcast! We take a look at what worked and what didn't in Tuchel's second preseason game in charge.

Filed under:

Is Bayern Munich eyeing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea because he is tall and cheap?

Not a good i-de Gea (idea)...

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have had this odd penchant for aging Premier League players lately. First, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (a definite need); second, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (could still be a need). Now, reports have the Bavarians looking at ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to replace Manuel Neuer. What?!

David de Gea (32) is the latest name on Bayern’s goalkeeper list. The club’s bosses want to enquire to de Gea’s management and check whether the Spaniard would be willing to make the move.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Replacing a former world number one goalkeeper is already a difficult task, but the replacement being another former world number one goalkeeper isn’t going to inspire much confidence. According to the report, Bayern want De Gea because of his height and their reluctance to pay Valencia €30 million for Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Rekordmeister are also looking at Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus.

Alas, though, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says Bayern Munich might not really be on on De Gea after all.

Bayern also eyed up Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha before his move to Galatasaray and got in touch with Brentford keeper David Raya — two players in or just after their prime. Is this a Thomas Tuchel pattern? Familiar veteran names from his days coaching Chelsea FC?

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 542 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works