Jamal Musiala emphasizes the need to score goals after Bayern Munich’s friendly game against Manchester City

Bayern Munich played Manchester City in a friendly in Tokyo as part of Bayern’s Audi FCB Tour. Bayern scored one (good) but City scored two (not good) and finished 2-1 to Man City. The Bavarians had several chances to score but was unable to convert, something that Jamal Musiala pointed out:

It was good for the legs, good for getting into the processes we’ve been training. There are things we can improve. We have to start scoring the goals. A bit of jetlag, but nothing was noticed in the game. – Kicker’s Georg Holzner as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Musiala is right: friendlies are test matches that gives players the chance to condition themselves and try out tactics against top teams. He is also right that the team needs to pick up the slack and bang in those goals; a proper striker is needed if Bayern want to maximize their chances on goal.

How soon until we get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur?

