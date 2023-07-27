Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich flirting with Juventus star Wojciech Szczesny?; Inter Milan staying patient with Yann Sommer; Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min won’t hold grudge with Harry Kane; FC Barcelona star rates his past coaches; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might be getting a little antsy about Manuel Neuer’s health.

With Alexander Nübel on loan at VfB Stuttgart, Yann Sommer closely linked to Inter Milan, and Johannes Schenk joining third division side Preußen Münster, Bayern Munich might be looking for some help in between the sticks:

Juventus are ready to sell Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny amid interest from Bayern Munich. The Polish shot-stopper has become the Bundesliga side’s number one choice to replace Yann Sommer, who is closing in on a move to Inter Milan. Should Sommer leave, Bayern will need someone who is capable of standing in for Manuel Neuer, who has not played since the World Cup after breaking his leg during a skiing trip. Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli would be ready to conclude the sale of their No 1 keeper. He has a contract worth around £5.6m-per-season until June 2025, though Juventus are prepared to part ways with him this summer. According to Repubblica, Giuntoli has departed the club’s tour of the United States prematurely to try and work out a deal with Bayern Munich. It seems that the German club is interested in buying the Juventus keeper as soon as possible and that Giuntoli will have to evaluate the value of their offer.

It feels like Szczesny — sort of like Sommer — is too good to risk having to sit behind Neuer. Of all of the rumors we have seen this summer, this one ranks among the most bizarre.

Inter Milan is reportedly staying patient with Yann Sommer until something can be worked out with Bayern Munich:

Inter Milan are not going to force Bayern Munich’s hand over a transfer of goalkeeper Yann Sommer. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri will try to be patient and diplomatic about the Bavarians’ reluctance to sell Sommer until they have procured a replacement. Inter have now been hovering over Sommer for a number of days without making a decisive move to sign the 34-year-old. The Nerazzurri have wanted to wrap up a deal for Sommer quickly after selling Andre Onana to Manchester United. The fact that Inter captain Samir Handanovic has also left the club means that the Nerazzurri are currently without a starting-quality senior goalkeeper in their squad. Inter have failed in their objective of signing Sommer before their preseason tour of Japan. They are currently in the country, but have not yet signed the Swiss. And for his part, Sommer wants the transfer to happen soon. But Bayern have not quite gotten to the point of green-lighting the move. The reason is that the club’s captain Manuel Neuer is still out with an injury.

Sommer is clearly ready to move, but Bayern Munich is playing the slow game because of Neuer’s health. Something seems off, but hopefully this is just some conservative play from a notoriously conservative group when it comes to transfers.

Related Inter Milan ready to pounce on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min says that he will not hold a grudge against Harry Kane if the high-scoring striker moves on to Bayern Munich or somewhere else:

Son Heung-min has insisted he will respect whatever decision Harry Kane makes on his Tottenham future as strong interest from German champions Bayern Munich persists. Kane has been the subject of heavy transfer speculation this summer after a disappointing 2022/23 Spurs season where they finished eighth in the Premier League, though the England captain still recorded 30 goals in the top flight. 90min recently revealed Bayern are preparing a third bid which would smash their club record to sign the striker after having two offers rejected. Despite dismissing two offers, Spurs owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy he does not want Kane to leave on a free in 2024, when the legendary forward’s contract expires. Levy and co. are still hopeful the forward will sign a new deal with the club. Speaking to the press during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, strike partner Son gave his thoughts on Kane’s future. He said: “He’s always professional, always working hard. He’s never showed any thoughts about himself. There’s so much news going around it’s also not easy for him, but he’s captain at the moment and he’s working with the team. “He doesn’t show any distraction. He loves being here. I love him as a player. I fully respect him. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, has been for five, six, seven years in a row. The decision will be between the club and Harry and we have to respect it. I can’t say anything about the final decision because I don’t know anything. Probably Harry doesn’t know. We just have to wait.”

Another week, another crazy period for Bayern Munich news.

While there were no major breaks in the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, there was still plenty of moving and shaking going on. We had a lot of weird news break...some true, some not, some probably falling somewhere in between.

Let’s taking a look at which topics we’ll dive into for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A brief look at where things stand with Kane after Uli Hoeneß went scorched Earth on Tottenham.

Ahead of a potential move to Al Nassr, a look back at Sadio Mané’s tumultuous tenure at Bayern Munich.

Assessing the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer.

Chelsea seems like it has had enough of Romelu Lukaku…again:

Chelsea have lost patience with striker Romelu Lukaku, who continues to rebuff interest from Saudi Arabia in favour of waiting for another European club to move for his signature.

Atletico Madrid has PSG’s Marco Verratti in its crosshairs:

Atletico Madrid have reached out to PSG about a deal for Marco Verratti but fear Liverpool will win the race for the Italy international and so have lined up Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as an alternative target.

İlkay Gündoğan took a run at comparing three of his former coaches:

Gundogan was also asked to define some of his coaches in a single word. His former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp was described as ‘intensity’. Klopp’s successor Thomas Tuchel was given the word ‘intelligent’, while Guardiola perhaps came out best of all with ‘genius’.

Related Germany midfielder İlkay Gündoğan sees deficiencies in national team

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following: