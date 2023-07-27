Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala relives his Bundesliga-winning goal against FC Köln

Jamal Musiala has basically cemented his status as a Bayern Munich legend after scoring in the 89th minute against FC Köln to help Bayern pip Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title; Die Schwarzgelben clawed back a 2-2 draw but it was too late.

It’s clearly a defining moment for the 20-year-old because he will want to retell this story for years to come after he has been asked how often he would do it. “Quite often, but I like telling it [smiles]”, Musiala said (via FCBayern.com). “It motivates me to want to experience more moments like that in my career. Hopefully I can help the club win even more titles”.

The away section in Koln and Bayern fans across the world exploded after Musiala scored. The moment got the better of Musiala, however, as he couldn’t explain what he felt at the time. “There were so many emotions, I didn’t know what to do. I just ran around screaming with joy, jumped about [laughs]. It was a great moment for me. It’s even nicer that I could contribute with an important goal that we could in fact be champions.

“But it doesn’t change anything in how I now train”, he continued. “I’m looking ahead to the new season. We’ve got big goals. Obviously, we celebrated the title, but we can play better. Our whole focus is on the new season. We can achieve a lot of things.”

Although he essentially handed Bayern two consecutive Bundesliga titles, Musiala wants to stay grounded and give 110% for the best interest of the team. “My training motivation, my environment, my mentality have stayed the same”, Musiala said. “My demeanor within the team won’t change because of it either. I always want to give my all and enjoy success together with the team.”