We are traveling with Bayer Leverkusen for their preseason.

BFW with Bayer Leverkusen: Get the inside scoop on Die Werkself with Bavarian Football Works

It is not your normal Bayern Munich fare, but Bavarian Football Works has been granted exclusive access to travel with Bayer Leverkusen and cover the team as it works through preseason.

Not only is our own Jack Laushway with Bayer Leverkusen as they work and train, he is traveling with the squad for a friendly and has been granted access to several members of the club.

We are thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to delivering our coverage to the BFW community.

Get all of the updates HERE!