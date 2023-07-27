 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel hasn’t set any goals for the upcoming season — yet

Many fans were expecting a Champions League or bust season, but that might not be the case.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern Training Session Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel isn’t quite ready for any big statements — yet. Bayern Munich’s manager shied away when asked about the team’s ambitions for the season. Tuchel states that it is too early to talk big and the team needs to grow as a group. It looks like it is back to basics for the Bavarians.

Tuchel is probably just trying to be cautious but many fans won’t like this lack of confidence from the team. Tuchel came to the club replacing Julian Nagelsmann who to many, was doing a great job. The club was so confident in their new manager that they sacked a manager who set a record fee for a coach.

So to hear the manager who is known for his accomplishments in Europe’s top competition, his lack of a statement about the Champions League is disappointing. This begs the question, if Bayern didn’t bring in Tuchel to win a Champions League, why was he brought in?

While this doesn’t mean fans should lose faith in the team’s ambitions this season, it doesn’t exactly hype up the upcoming season either. Many will make nothing of the statement, but fans have serious expectations after 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

