Thomas Tuchel reflects on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 friendly loss to Manchester City

Bayern Munich fell 2-1 to Manchester City in the Bavarians’ Audi FCB Tour match in Tokyo; Mathys Tel’s strike coming in between goals from James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte. The fact that the Bavarians shut down Erling Haaland is a big achievement in and of itself, but what does coach Thomas Tuchel have to say?

We didn’t reward ourselves in the first half, we had a couple of good chances, but then were punished” said the coach (via @iMiaSanMia). “We made a lot of changes in the second half and brought in a lot of youngsters. Nevertheless, we managed to equalize with a counterattack.

“Unfortunately, we lost the game. We tried very hard to implement stuff, but we still have to improve on certain things. We can live with the result in this moment of preparation.”

That last line is important. Although this is only a friendly, it should not be treated as a life-and-death situation. Bayern were alright in the game but fans can only hope Tuchel applies the improvements that he has promised.

The Bavarians take on Kawasaki next before travelling to Singapore to play Liverpool.

Interested in a more in-depth review of the game? What worked and what didn’t? Did Bayern deserve to lose to Man City? We discuss all that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!