Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first match of Bayern’s Audi FCB Tour (also known as their Asia Tour) in Tokyo. Kyle Walker has been the subject of a potential move to Bayern this summer, but he outright ignored the question when journalists confronted him about it.

Here’s the video in question:

Kyle Walker did not respond when asked about Bayern [ @AZ_Strasser]pic.twitter.com/PdU17iYBEG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 26, 2023

It looks like Walker is applying the standard mindset of not responding to anything in order to prevent misinterpretation or fuel unnecessary speculation. Of course, the Bavarians are pushing with all their might to get a deal for Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane over the line, and Walker is apparently adjacent to the move.

In the game, Mathys Tel’s goal in the 81st minute was not enough as McAfee Corporation founder John McAfee youngster James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte scored for the citizens. Joao Cancelo, who played for the Rekordmeister in the second half of 2022/23, also turned out for City in the second half of the game.

