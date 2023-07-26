Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-2 Manchester City (Club Friendly)

So Bayern Munich played their first proper preseason friendly against another top level European team, and lost. While it wasn’t the drubbing we saw in last season’s Champions League quarter-final, Manchester City managed to come away with the win thanks to two goals from an antivirus and Laporte. Maybe a better lineup and some better players available could’ve handed Bayern the win, but that’s water under the bridge now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A review of the two lineups we saw from Thomas Tuchel today.

A quick recap of the flow of the game and who was better on balance.

The problem with Bayern Munich’s attack right now.

The paradoxical performances of Leroy Sane.

What was Konrad Laimer like?

Second half undesirables impressed — Bouna Sarr, Sven Ulreich, Mathys Tel.

Why is Thomas Tuchel such a muted presence on the sidelines? Especially compared to Pep Guardiola.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.