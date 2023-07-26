Three quick observations from Bayern Munich’s 1-2 loss against Manchester City

Bayern Munich has completed its first Audi FCB tour game against Manchester City, finishing 2-1 to the citizens. Mathys Tel cancelled out James McAtee’s opener, but Aymeric Laporte just sunk the dagger and got City all three points. What are the takeaways from the game? Let’s look.

What midfield?

It’s now evident why Thomas Tuchel wants a CDM. City just walked past our midfield and Dayot Upamecano has been bypassed way too easily as well. Upa must work on his game or else he’ll see time on the bench.

Lackluster attack

Bayern did get some scoring opportunities, but the players did not maximize the chances. Some of the shots that were taken were rather soft and did not trouble City as much as fans would’ve hoped.

Mathys Tel is Bayern’s best attacker

Mathys Tel should get more playing time. It doesn’t matter that he’s only 18 or that he’s playing against City’s B team. Tuchel has to use him in attack more.