Report: Bayern Munich would be willing to let Leroy Sané go, but he has no options

In what can only be described as oddly timed, Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl issued a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) stating that Bayern Munich is expecting more production from Leroy Sané this season. In addition, Altschäffl said Bayern Munich would be willing to let the Germany international walk this summer — except for the fact that the 27-year-old has no suitors:

Bayern expect more goal threat from Leroy Sané. Two scenes were particularly discussed internally: the 1v1 he missed against City in the second leg as well as the miss against Köln right before Musiala scored the winning goal. If one of Sané or Gnabry would have to leave the club, Bayern bosses are currently leaning towards Sané. Just like with Goretzka, they wouldn’t stand in his way. However, Sané wants to stay during the Euro’s season. In addition, he doesn’t have many serious options.

Serge Gnabry is probably wondering why he caught a stray there, but how and when this was put out is very curious. Bayern Munich seems like it just about ready to unload Sadio Mané, which should free up some time for youngster Mathys Tel to get on the field playing as a wing and give the Bavarians four good options for wide attackers.

Something to keep in mind is the persistent link between Juventus star Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich. If — and this could be a big if — Bayern Munich is secretly working its magic behind the scenes on a deal for Chiesa, selling Sané or Gnabry would seem like a “must.”

Admittedly, that is a lot of crackpot theorizing, but it is something to keep an eye on.