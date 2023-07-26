“We will fight for him”: Pep Guardiola touts Kyle Walker’s importance amid Bayern Munich links‎

Kyle Walker may have seen his role change under Pep Guardiola in the latter parts of the 2022/23 season, but that doesn’t mean the Englishman is being discounted by his coach.

Amid links to Bayern Munich, Walker has begun the preseason at Manchester City. And just ahead of a friendly meeting between the two clubs, Guardiola spoke about the player’s future.

“What I can say is [he’s] an incredibly important player for us,” said Guardiola. “He has many specific qualities that is so difficult to find worldwide...[in these qualities] he’s irreplaceable.”

Notably, while Guardiola declined to make a prediction about where Walker will end up, he said: “We will fight for him.” But the Spaniard acknowledged that his former club in Germany is making moves and doesn’t know how the transfer saga will end up.

Bayern and City take the field together as part of their respective preseason tours in a 6:30 AM EST kickoff at Japan National Stadium on July 26. When the dust settles, will Walker’s future in Bavaria be confirmed?

